ODESSA, TX - Mark Evans was born December 30, 1956 in Dallas, Texas. He and his two siblings were adopted in 1960 by his parents Mary Mozelle Webb Evans and Hubert Alvis Evans. The family lived in Andrews, Texas during his early grade school years. The family then moved to Odessa, Texas where he graduated from Permian High School and later attended Odessa College. Mark met his wife Lila in 1977 and they were married on October 20, 1978 in Odessa. They were married for over 40 years.
Mark is preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by his wife Lila Evans of Odessa, daughter Charlotte Crawford and husband Michael of Odessa, daughter Whitney Campbell of Odessa, grandchildren Tanner Mahan, Cooper Campbell, Londyn Campbell, Sawyer Crawford and Kyler Crawford, brother-in-law Michael Wilhoit of Odessa, sister Susan Evans of Boerne, Texas and brother Chris Evans of Beaumont, Texas, nieces Tiffany Selz and Amy Depwe, nephews Ryan Wilhoit and Andy Depwe, great niece Olivia Depwe and great nephew Andrew Depwe.
Mark was a jack of all trades. He was a handy man who loved to fix things and he loved new gadgets. He worked for Rexene and M Bank before going to work for FireTech where he found his true calling. He and Lila later bought FireTech and ran it until 2017. Mark was very active in the Boy Scouts and was a member of the Order of the Arrow. He helped several local scouts earn their Eagle Scout designation.
Services will be held at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home at 3800 N. Big Spring St. in Midland at 10:00 am on Friday, January 10th.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 10, 2020