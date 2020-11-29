1/1
Markel Ann (Kocurek) Wiggs
1943 - 2020
ODESSA - Markel Ann (Kocurek) Wiggs passed from this life on November 22, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. She was born November 21, 1943 to Nelius (Neal) Marie Broussard Kocurek and Rudolph Kocurek. Markel married the love of her life, James Richard Wiggs on January 19, 1962. They were married 48 years. They were also the proud parents of Dana Marlene and James Eric Wiggs. Markel is preceded in death by her husband, James Richard Wiggs; her son, James Eric Wiggs; mother, Neal Kocurek; father, Rudolph Kocurek; and brother, Richard Louviere. She is survived by her daughter, Dana Wiggs Estep and husband Mickey Estep; grandchildren, Wesley Garrett Estep, Blake Logan Estep, Micalee Nicole Johnson; and great-grandson, Cameren Tyler Johnson. Markel was a lifelong resident of Odessa. She graduated from Odessa High School in 1961. Her favorite season was autumn and she loved the Thanksgiving holidays. She treasured time with her family. Markel was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Graveside Services will be at 2:00 PM, Monday, November 30, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Reverend Donnie Williams officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.



Published in Odessa American on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
