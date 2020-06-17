Marshall Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marshall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA - Marshall W Jonson passed away June 14, 2020 in Odessa.

He was member of the Eagles Lodge, and the Eagles Riders. His love for his family and friends, will be greatly missed. Marshall was a truck driver and drove for RHW Metals in Odessa.

Marshall is survived by his wife, Sarah Ortega Johnson, stepson- John White, daughter- Jessica Torango, son-Robert Johnson, daughter- Alissia Godfrey, 12 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren, brothers, Dwayne (Margie) Barnes, Bobbie Gene (Traci) Poison, Tony (Pam) Daniels, Sister- Bridget Tate, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation is scheduled Wednesday June 17, 2020 6PM-9PM at Odessa Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the chapel of Odessa Funeral Home.

Due to COVID 19, masks will be required to attend visitation and services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
4323320991
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved