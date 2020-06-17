Marshall Johnson

ODESSA - Marshall W Jonson passed away June 14, 2020 in Odessa.



He was member of the Eagles Lodge, and the Eagles Riders. His love for his family and friends, will be greatly missed. Marshall was a truck driver and drove for RHW Metals in Odessa.



Marshall is survived by his wife, Sarah Ortega Johnson, stepson- John White, daughter- Jessica Torango, son-Robert Johnson, daughter- Alissia Godfrey, 12 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren, brothers, Dwayne (Margie) Barnes, Bobbie Gene (Traci) Poison, Tony (Pam) Daniels, Sister- Bridget Tate, along with numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation is scheduled Wednesday June 17, 2020 6PM-9PM at Odessa Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the chapel of Odessa Funeral Home.



Due to COVID 19, masks will be required to attend visitation and services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store