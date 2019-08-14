Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
(432) 381-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Faye Anderson


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Faye Anderson Obituary
ODESSA, TX - Martha Faye Anderson, age 74, passed from this life Monday, August 12, 2019 in Crane, TX. She was born Sunday, November 5, 1944 in Floydada, TX to George William and Hazel Marie Polk.

Martha was known for her famous peanut brittle. She would lend a helping hand to a complete stranger. Martha loved crafts, collected pigs and enjoyed working on her yard. She could keep anyone in line, loved her family dearly and was a loyal friend. Martha worked at Faith Community Baptist Church for over 19 years and was always very dedicated to her job. Martha was head of all missions, and never turned anyone away.

Those left to cherish her love and memory are her daughters: Sharon Albright and husband James of Aspermont, TX, Latrina Little and husband Jason of Crane, TX, and Billie Sue Slocumb and husband Steve of Odessa, TX; brothers: Kenneth, Larry and Virgil Polk; sisters: Linda Schneider, Salena Boring, Jonita Jatzlau and Emma Wright; grandchildren: Justin Albright, Charla Leonard, Michael Sewell, Brittany Gilbert, Ryan Reeves, Amye Witt, Andy Slocumb and Taylor Wright; 14 great-grandchildren and one coming soon.

Martha also leaves behind a very special friend and companion: Lawrence Redman who loved her dearly and took great care of her.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband: Marvin Luther "Andy" Anderson; brothers: Robert, Troy, John and Glenn Polk; sister: Laquita Fudge; and grandson: Lonnie Sewell.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 am Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Faith Community Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Gardens section of the Ector County Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Martha's name to Faith Community Baptist Church or a .
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now