ODESSA, TX - Martha Faye Anderson, age 74, passed from this life Monday, August 12, 2019 in Crane, TX. She was born Sunday, November 5, 1944 in Floydada, TX to George William and Hazel Marie Polk.
Martha was known for her famous peanut brittle. She would lend a helping hand to a complete stranger. Martha loved crafts, collected pigs and enjoyed working on her yard. She could keep anyone in line, loved her family dearly and was a loyal friend. Martha worked at Faith Community Baptist Church for over 19 years and was always very dedicated to her job. Martha was head of all missions, and never turned anyone away.
Those left to cherish her love and memory are her daughters: Sharon Albright and husband James of Aspermont, TX, Latrina Little and husband Jason of Crane, TX, and Billie Sue Slocumb and husband Steve of Odessa, TX; brothers: Kenneth, Larry and Virgil Polk; sisters: Linda Schneider, Salena Boring, Jonita Jatzlau and Emma Wright; grandchildren: Justin Albright, Charla Leonard, Michael Sewell, Brittany Gilbert, Ryan Reeves, Amye Witt, Andy Slocumb and Taylor Wright; 14 great-grandchildren and one coming soon.
Martha also leaves behind a very special friend and companion: Lawrence Redman who loved her dearly and took great care of her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband: Marvin Luther "Andy" Anderson; brothers: Robert, Troy, John and Glenn Polk; sister: Laquita Fudge; and grandson: Lonnie Sewell.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 am Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Faith Community Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Gardens section of the Ector County Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Martha's name to Faith Community Baptist Church or a .
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 14, 2019