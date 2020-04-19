|
HUMBLE - Martha Gayle Worley, 77, of Huntsville, Texas, formerly of Odessa, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, with her daughters by her side.
She was born to the late Delbert Webb and Emily Mae Webb Self, January 25, 1943, in Vernon, Texas. Martha grew up in Lubbock, Texas, and was a fierce Red Raider fan.
She married Ron Worley in 1961 and became a lifelong resident of Odessa, Texas, in 1972, where they raised their three children. Martha was a Realtor for over 30 years in the Odessa - Midland community and touched the lives of many a resident. She always said Odessa had the best sunsets of any place on earth. She was a member of First Baptist Church Odessa.
Martha is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Worley Blackburn and Brad of Huntsville, Teresa Worley Mason and Van of Tomball, her daughter in law, Sissy Worley of Tyler, 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Worley and her loving parents.
Martha was immensely proud of her family and the name Ganny given to her by her grandchildren. She leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. As her health declined, she was always sure to ask about her grandkids and great grandkids and to make sure they were read to, prayed for, and loved. Martha retired in Huntsville, Texas, to be close to her daughters and grandchildren in 2016, but her heart was never far from those West Texas sunsets and her Bible Study groups.
A graveside service will be held at Wilbarger Memorial Cemetery in Vernon, Texas, in June, pending the circumstance of our great nation.
In loving memory of Martha Worley, donations can be made to the American Kidney Foundation, www.kidneyfund.org.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 19, 2020