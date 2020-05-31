Martha Pearl (Browning) Ward
ODESSA - Martha Pearl Browning Ward, 87, of Odessa, passed away on May 28, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Garcia of Highland Methodist Gardens, officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Martha was born to Gordan and Grace Browning on November 16, 1932. She went to school at Heights High School in Houston, Texas. She married Eddie Joe on July 25, 1950 in Houston, Texas. She worked as a bookkeeper for Permian Air Conditioning along with several others. She was involved in Highland Methodist, playing Bridge, bowling leagues, golf, being a softball catcher and basically playing any game. Martha is preceded in death by her parents, Gordan and Grace Browning; and sisters, Mary Korzinek and Norma Jean Allen. Martha is survived by her husband, Eddie Joe; children, Tommy Ward and wife Cindy, Kathy Cox and husband Larry; grandchildren, Chris Cox, Marcus Cox, Billy Joe Ward, Mary Ward, Rachel Smedley; great grandchildren, Ethan Cox, Aiden Cox, Andi Cox, Kylee Smedley, Hayleigh Smedley, Mackenzie Smedley and Reagan Smedley. Pallbearers will be Terry Thiebaud, Mike Sledge, Clyde Adcock, Lanny Phillips, Billy Joe Ward, Chris Cox, Marcus Cox, Josh Smedley and Richard Gray. Martha loved, loved, loved playing any kind of game and she was great at all of them, teaching her children and grandchildren all! Her chocolate cake was a favorite to all of her family, and all would fight to get a piece. She loved her church and was very involved in all aspects. She adored her grandchildren and portrayed a wonderful example for them all. Memorials may be given to Highland Methodist Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.



