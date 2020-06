Or Copy this URL to Share

ODESSA - Martha Pearl (Browning) Ward, 87, of Odessa, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Odessa. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, June 2, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pastor Garcia is officiating. Arrangements are by Sunset Memorial Gardens And Funeral Home of Odessa.



