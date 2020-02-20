|
ODESSA - Martha Fisher, 73, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her home in Odessa, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dennis Fisher, and her loyal companion Fancy. She leaves behind to cherish her memories: four sons; Shane Snedecor and wife Sonia, Dale Snedecor, Cody Fisher and wife Angelica, and Brian Fisher. Four grandsons; Kristofer Snedecor and wife Janette, Zachary Snedecor, Michael Fisher, Cason Fisher. One granddaughter; Aurora Fisher. Three great-granddaughters; Dakota, Evelyn, and Adaline. One sister; Judy Scherer and husband Mike and their children Justin and Julie. Her very special "YaYa" sisters; Nancy Graves and Sheila Payne. She also leaves behind extended family in Tennessee. She will be remembered as someone who loved to have fun, do crafts, shop, cook, and spend time with her grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Odessa, Texas.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 20, 2020