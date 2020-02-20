Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Virginia (Brown) Fisher


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Virginia (Brown) Fisher Obituary
ODESSA - Martha Fisher, 73, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her home in Odessa, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dennis Fisher, and her loyal companion Fancy. She leaves behind to cherish her memories: four sons; Shane Snedecor and wife Sonia, Dale Snedecor, Cody Fisher and wife Angelica, and Brian Fisher. Four grandsons; Kristofer Snedecor and wife Janette, Zachary Snedecor, Michael Fisher, Cason Fisher. One granddaughter; Aurora Fisher. Three great-granddaughters; Dakota, Evelyn, and Adaline. One sister; Judy Scherer and husband Mike and their children Justin and Julie. Her very special "YaYa" sisters; Nancy Graves and Sheila Payne. She also leaves behind extended family in Tennessee. She will be remembered as someone who loved to have fun, do crafts, shop, cook, and spend time with her grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Odessa, Texas.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
Download Now