Martina (Esparza) Cobarrubio
ODESSA - Martina Esparza Cobarrubio of Odessa, Texas passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm at Martinez Funeral Home.

A Rosary will be recited at 7:00pm on Friday October 23, 2020 at Martinez Funeral Home.

Martina was born to Thomas and Antonia Esparza on January 10, 1947 in Imperial, Texas.

She married Domingo V Cobarrubio on February 19, 1966. They were married 54 years and had three children. Martha worked for Ector County Independent School District as a teacher's aide for many years. She was a good wife, mother, and grandmother.

Martina is proceeded in death by her parents, Thomas and Antonia Esparza; daughter, Carolyn Cobarrubio; numerous brothers and sisters.

Martina is survived by her loving husband, Domingo V. Cobarrubio; sons, Randy Ray Cobarrubio and Robert Cobarrubio; three grandchildren, Albert Ray Cobarrubio, Isiah Cobarrubio, & Carolyn Cobarrubio; two great-grandchildren, Adryann Alexys Cobarrubio and Isiah Cobarrubio Jr.; two sisters, Manuela Valasquez and Connie Plata.

Arrangements are entrusted to Martinez Funeral Home and Crematory. To send the family your condolences please do so by signing her guestbook at www.martinezfuneral.com.



Published in Odessa American on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory
1040 S. Dixie Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 332-8077
