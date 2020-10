ODESSA - Martina Esparza Cobarrubio of Odessa, Texas passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020.A visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm at Martinez Funeral Home.A Rosary will be recited at 7:00pm on Friday October 23, 2020 at Martinez Funeral Home.Martina was born to Thomas and Antonia Esparza on January 10, 1947 in Imperial, Texas.She married Domingo V Cobarrubio on February 19, 1966. They were married 54 years and had three children. Martha worked for Ector County Independent School District as a teacher's aide for many years. She was a good wife, mother, and grandmother.Martina is proceeded in death by her parents, Thomas and Antonia Esparza; daughter, Carolyn Cobarrubio; numerous brothers and sisters.Martina is survived by her loving husband, Domingo V. Cobarrubio; sons, Randy Ray Cobarrubio and Robert Cobarrubio; three grandchildren, Albert Ray Cobarrubio, Isiah Cobarrubio, & Carolyn Cobarrubio; two great-grandchildren, Adryann Alexys Cobarrubio and Isiah Cobarrubio Jr.; two sisters, Manuela Valasquez and Connie Plata.Arrangements are entrusted to Martinez Funeral Home and Crematory. To send the family your condolences please do so by signing her guestbook at www.martinezfuneral.com