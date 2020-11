ODESSA - Marvin Leroy Reed, 75, of odessa, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, in odessa, texas. Celebration of Life will be held at 2pm wednesday December 2, 2020, at Texas & Clements Church of Christ 1201 S. Texas Odessa, Tx 79761. At the familys Request cremation has been opted as the alternative means of burial A Brother in Christ is officiating. Arrangements are by MARTINEZ FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Odessa.



