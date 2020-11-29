ODESSA, TEXAS - Marvin LeRoy Reed was born on December 22, 1944 in San Angelo, TX, to LeRoy Reed (Daddy) and Eldora Harris Reed (Mother Dear). He began his education at the tender age of 4 when a teacher driving by saw him and assumed from his size that he should be enrolled in school. He graduated as Salutatorian from Blackshear High School in Odessa and went on to attend Howard University in Washington, DC, Odessa College, and Texas Tech University, where he majored in accounting. He eventually received his bachelor's degree. He had one son, Anthony (Tony) Reed, of whom he was very proud. Marvin went on to help his beloved parents in their business, LeRoy's Pit Barbeque. He eventually assumed ownership and operated it for over 20 years. His culinary skills are still revered. It's not uncommon to hear someone talk about his famous smoked turkey, succulent goat, scrumptious ribs, and juicy brisket. He later owned LeRoy's Restaurant Supply where he continued to work until he went to join his parents on November 17, 2020.
Marvin took fatherhood seriously and was a tremendous role model. He and Tony shared a relationship admired by many. Marvin's greatest joy in life was his grandchildren, Rose and Rohan. He was a fixture at their many sports activities, plays, and choir and orchestra concerts, never missing an opportunity to see them shine. He was a lifelong and very active member of the Texas and Clements Church of Christ where he taught adult Sunday School. He also led numerous Bible studies at the Sunset International Bible Institute satellite campus at Tanglewood Church of Christ. He truly enjoyed studying the Bible and learning the Word of the Father. He was also a former member of the Ector Lions Club, the 10-8 Social Club, the Black Chamber of Commerce, the Rotary Club, and the City of Odessa Planning and Zoning Commission.
Marvin was a very loving and humorous man who managed to leave a lasting impression on everyone he came across. However, like his dad LeRoy, if someone ever crossed his line, he would definitely let them know. He was a devoted son who enjoyed spending time with his parents, whether traveling with them or just indulging in his mother's fine cooking. He proudly cared for them in their latter years. He inherited his impeccable fashion sense from his dear mother, always dressed to impress, and passed that along to his son and grandson. He had a way with words and an unforgettable mighty voice. If you were fortunate enough to receive a card or letter from Marvin, you would hang on to every heartfelt word. Birthdays and anniversaries were very important to Marvin. He wanted to make sure you knew how special you were by ensuring you received your card on time and always thoughtfully choosing the perfect gift. He cultivated his relationships with friends and family, always communicating and he maintained many lifelong friendships.
He was preceded in homegoing by his parents Daddy and Mother Dear.
He is survived by his son Anthony (Tony) Reed and his wife Jerri; granddaughter Caroline Rose Reed; grandson Rohan Anthony Reed; Uncle Jimmie (Onetha) Reed of Euclid, OH; Aunt Alice Johns of Denver, CO; Uncle Grant Reed Jr, Uncle Charles (Larue) Reed, and Aunt Gloria DeWitt all of San Angelo, TX, and many beloved cousins across the country and world.
Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wed. December 2, 2020 at Texas and Clements Church of Christ 1201 S Texas Ave, Odessa, TX 79761. For the safety of loved ones and friends during this health crisis, services will also be live streamed through the Martinez Funeral Home website (www.martinezfuneral.com
)
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Sunset International Bible Institute by going to their payment page https://shelbygiving.com/sibi
. Please indicate that this is a memorial for Marvin Reed.