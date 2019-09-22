|
|
FORT WORTH - Mary Ann Gawlik Moore, 75, passed away on June 29, 2019, peacefully, at home while in the care of hospice.
She was born March 9, 1944, in Beeville, TX to Pete & Agnes Gawlik. They later moved to Odessa, TX where she graduated from Odessa High School in 1962 and then married the love of her life, Roy Max Moore Jr,. in November 1963.
She was known lovingly by many as "Ms. Mary", from her many years in child care education at Lang Private School and later at Kids R Luv Learning Center and several years privately in her home.
She was known for her most gracious and giving heart along with her kindness to everyone who crossed her path....She will be missed by so many...
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Pete & Agnes Gawlik and her brother, Charlie Gawlik of Odessa, TX. Survivors include her loving husband, Roy Max Moore Jr.; Son, Roy Max Moore III; Daughter, Anna Rachael Moore and brothers Benny (wife Deb) Gawlik of Tucson, AZ; Robert (wife Shirley)Gawlik of Houma, LA. and Daniel (wife Lynn) Gawlik
of Odessa & Possum Kingdom Lake, TX.
She donated her body to science through the Willed Body Program at UNT-Health Science Center. Blessing of the Ashes Memorial will be held on Friday, October 4th, 9:00 am, at
St Paul's Catholic Church 5508 Black Oak Ln., Fort Worth, TX 76114
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 22, 2019