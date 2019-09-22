Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clayton Kay Vaughan
200 E Patton
Alvarado, TX 76009
(817) 783-3062
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann (Gawlik) Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann (Gawlik) Moore Obituary
FORT WORTH - Mary Ann Gawlik Moore, 75, passed away on June 29, 2019, peacefully, at home while in the care of hospice.

She was born March 9, 1944, in Beeville, TX to Pete & Agnes Gawlik. They later moved to Odessa, TX where she graduated from Odessa High School in 1962 and then married the love of her life, Roy Max Moore Jr,. in November 1963.



She was known lovingly by many as "Ms. Mary", from her many years in child care education at Lang Private School and later at Kids R Luv Learning Center and several years privately in her home.

She was known for her most gracious and giving heart along with her kindness to everyone who crossed her path....She will be missed by so many...

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Pete & Agnes Gawlik and her brother, Charlie Gawlik of Odessa, TX. Survivors include her loving husband, Roy Max Moore Jr.; Son, Roy Max Moore III; Daughter, Anna Rachael Moore and brothers Benny (wife Deb) Gawlik of Tucson, AZ; Robert (wife Shirley)Gawlik of Houma, LA. and Daniel (wife Lynn) Gawlik

of Odessa & Possum Kingdom Lake, TX.



She donated her body to science through the Willed Body Program at UNT-Health Science Center. Blessing of the Ashes Memorial will be held on Friday, October 4th, 9:00 am, at

St Paul's Catholic Church 5508 Black Oak Ln., Fort Worth, TX 76114
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now