OKLAHOMA CITY - Mary Ann Shirley of Oklahoma City, OK, formerly of Odessa, TX, was reunited with our Heavenly Father on Friday, May 29, 2020 after a brief illness. Mary Ann Teague was born to Raymond Wesley and Reba Lorene "Little Mama" Teague in Coleman, TX on August 6, 1942. Mary Ann grew up attending and graduating from San Angelo, TX schools then moved to Odessa, TX in 1961. Mary Ann married Milton Shirley in February, 1972 and they spent many wonderful years together traveling and enjoying family and friends on their house boat at Lake Amistad and later at Horseshoe Bay. Milton passed away in June, 2003 and after a few years Mary Ann moved to Oklahoma City, OK to be nearer to her best friend and sister, June Ocker. Mary Ann enjoyed spending time with her sister and close girlfriends and was an avid sports fan. She particularly enjoyed rooting for her two favorite teams, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Texas Longhorns. Mary Ann is survived by her beloved son, Bill Howard and wife Joni of Lubbock, TX; her granddaughter Brittany Valenzuela, husband Mark, and great grandsons Bradley and Brenton of Artesia, NM; her grandson Chad Howard and wife Victoria of Austin, TX; her best friend and sister June Ocker and husband Kyle of Oklahoma City, OK; grandson Max Strawn of Odessa, TX; nephew Jimmy Ocker of Dallas, TX; niece Alicia Ocker of Dodge City, KS; niece Deborah Johnson and husband Kirk of Texarkana, AR; and numerous great nieces and nephews that she loved very much. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband Milton Shirley, her parents, Raymond and Reba Teague and her sister, Patsy Johnson. A memorial service will be held at Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Home at 3:00pm on Friday, June 5, 2020. You may view the service remotely by visiting https://tinyurl.com/hcfhlive or by Facebook Live through the Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors Facebook page. "I fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Jun. 3, 2020.