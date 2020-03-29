|
ODESSA - Mary Beth Duncan Wilson was born on September 20, 1945 in Carlsbad, New Mexico to Aubrey and Kathryn Duncan. She died at her home in Odessa, TX on March 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary Beth grew up in the Church of Christ, as an elder/minister's daughter and she was a member of the Church of Christ at the time of her death. She spent many years as a displayer for Home Interiors and through this profession, she made many lifelong friendships that she cherished and maintained long after she retired. For most of her life, Mary Beth loved Elvis Presley, Dr. Pepper, and the Dallas Cowboys. Her enthusiasm for the Cowboys was apparent to anyone within a one block radius when one of their games was on TV. She spent years as the Cameron Redskins cheerleading sponsor, even after her daughters were no longer on the squad, because she enjoyed coaching so much.
Mary Beth was so proud to be a Texan and would often say that "everything is bigger and better in Texas." She was also fiercely patriotic and loved being an American. She had a lifelong love of country music, and she took great care to fully educate her Kenyan-born son-in-law about what was and what was not real country music.
In her later years, Mary Beth was an enthusiastic Farmville player and she played every day. She was an admin for The Dirt Farmer, where she interacted with and helped hundreds of other Farmville players, many of whom became close but long distance friends.
More than anything, she loved her daughters and her sons-in-law (SIL's) and grandchildren. Throughout their childhood, Mary Beth would often sacrifice her own wants and needs in order to provide for her daughters. She was so proud of her family and would tell anyone who would listen anything and everything about them.
Anyone who knew Mary Beth knew she had a big personality and that she was physically incapable of a whisper. Her daughter affectionately referred to her whispering as "whisper yelling." Mary Beth loved to "joke and cut up," as she would often tell people right before or after she made a joke at their expense. She wasn't always appropriate and she was almost never quiet, but she was always fun. The loss of a person like Mary Beth leaves a hole that can never quite be filled.
Mary Beth was preceded in death by her beloved parents. She is survived by her daughters and SIL's; Kara and Gerald Mabele of Midland, Kami and Aaron Little of Midland; three grandchildren, Jadon and Makenna Wilson and Avett Little; adopted children and grandchildren, Gaudencia and Joshua Bobo and Luke and Samantha Bobo of Midland; two brothers, Phil Duncan (Roberta) of The Woodlands and Cecil Duncan (Sharon) of Katy.
Services with Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home will be announced at a later date.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 29, 2020