DAPHNE, ALABAMA - Mary Brown, 77, was granted her angel wings on August 13, 2020. She passed with peace and grace, comforted by her loving daughter and sister. Graveside Services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Mary was born on August 9, 1943 in Gorman, Texas to the late Lonnie and Mary Gibson. She married the love of her life, James Brown in 1974. No doubt they were waiting with open arms for her at the gates of Heaven. Mary has also been reunited with loved ones; daughters, Joni and Kim; son, Charles; brothers, Joe and Jack; and special aunt, Carrie Nichols. Leaving behind to complete their journey: daughter, Kari (Charles)Taylor; grandchildren, Amber (Dustin) Kiker, Cortni Gibbs, Britni Massey, Kaili Albriton, Joshua (Cassie) Taylor and Charlcey Taylor; great grandchildren, Alissa, Brooke, Scarlett, Tucker, Orion, Makayla, Stella, Audry, Remington; dear sister, Johnnie Jones; brother, Jimmy (Connie) Gibson; niece, Rhonda Gibson; nephews, Daniel and Bill Warren, and Randy Gibson; and very special friend, Artie Rodriguez. Mary worked as a secretary for many years with an extraordinary style of typing and shorthand. She retired from Jones Brothers in 2019. For those of you that didn't have the opportunity to meet Mary, she was as classy as they get. I don't think she ever dressed in the same clothes or wore the same pair of shoes twice; thank you Dillard's. Let's not forget her standing, weekly appointment with dear friend, Vaola Lara - never one hair out of place and the bigger, the better! But, most of all, she loved her family and friends and Elvis. She also had a special bond with her son-in-law, Charlie Taylor (aka the Golden Boy), he could always put a smile on her face. We all should admire her strength and courageous fight til the end. As difficult as it was to see my mom decline, it was an honor to care for her during her journey. There were lots of laughter, tears and forgiveness. I keep with me the cherished memories of love and joy that my precious mother gave to me throughout my life. WE love you mom and we'll see you in Heaven. The family would like to thank Alabama Hospice Care of Mobile for their continued compassion and support. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
or charity of your choice
.