1/1
Mary Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAPHNE, ALABAMA - Mary Brown, 77, was granted her angel wings on August 13, 2020. She passed with peace and grace, comforted by her loving daughter and sister. Graveside Services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Mary was born on August 9, 1943 in Gorman, Texas to the late Lonnie and Mary Gibson. She married the love of her life, James Brown in 1974. No doubt they were waiting with open arms for her at the gates of Heaven. Mary has also been reunited with loved ones; daughters, Joni and Kim; son, Charles; brothers, Joe and Jack; and special aunt, Carrie Nichols. Leaving behind to complete their journey: daughter, Kari (Charles)Taylor; grandchildren, Amber (Dustin) Kiker, Cortni Gibbs, Britni Massey, Kaili Albriton, Joshua (Cassie) Taylor and Charlcey Taylor; great grandchildren, Alissa, Brooke, Scarlett, Tucker, Orion, Makayla, Stella, Audry, Remington; dear sister, Johnnie Jones; brother, Jimmy (Connie) Gibson; niece, Rhonda Gibson; nephews, Daniel and Bill Warren, and Randy Gibson; and very special friend, Artie Rodriguez. Mary worked as a secretary for many years with an extraordinary style of typing and shorthand. She retired from Jones Brothers in 2019. For those of you that didn't have the opportunity to meet Mary, she was as classy as they get. I don't think she ever dressed in the same clothes or wore the same pair of shoes twice; thank you Dillard's. Let's not forget her standing, weekly appointment with dear friend, Vaola Lara - never one hair out of place and the bigger, the better! But, most of all, she loved her family and friends and Elvis. She also had a special bond with her son-in-law, Charlie Taylor (aka the Golden Boy), he could always put a smile on her face. We all should admire her strength and courageous fight til the end. As difficult as it was to see my mom decline, it was an honor to care for her during her journey. There were lots of laughter, tears and forgiveness. I keep with me the cherished memories of love and joy that my precious mother gave to me throughout my life. WE love you mom and we'll see you in Heaven. The family would like to thank Alabama Hospice Care of Mobile for their continued compassion and support. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association or charity of your choice. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
Sending prayers and words of comfort to the family of Mary. Please accept my sincere condolences.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved