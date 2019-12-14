|
ODESSA - Mary Ellen Dutchover, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was born March 22, 1941, in Alpine, Texas to Fidel Marquez Sr. and Maria Alarcon Marquez. She was widowed by her husband Ted Dutchover.
Survived by her children Debbie Arcides, David John, Larry Dutchover and 14 grandchildren. She is also survived by her three sisters and four brothers. Mario, Joe, Gilbert, Fidel, Olga, Elfida, Elodia Marquez.
She is preceded in death by her her husband Ted Sr., and her sons Ted Jr. & Benjamin Dutchover, her siblings Tony, Betty, Hortencia and Susanna Marquez.
Family and Friends whose lives Mary touched are invited to La Paz Perches Funeral Homes on 1506 N. Grandview Ave in Odessa, TX from 1PM-6PM and Rosary from 6PM-7:00 PM on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Funeral Services will be held from 12 PM to 1 PM at St.Elizabeth's Catholic Church and burial will be following at Rose Hill Garden Cemetery in Odessa, TX.
Funeral Services have been entrusted to La Paz Perches Funeral Homes.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 14, 2019