PLANO - Mary Etta (Foote) Draper, 83 of Bokchito, OK passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Plano, TX surrounded by her family. She was born on October 21, 1935 in Durant, OK to Jim and Viva (Allen) Foote.



Mary married the love of her life, Charles Draper on June 23, 1957 in Durant, OK and spent 61 wonderful years together. They moved to Crane, TX after they were married and moved back to Bryan County in 2007. She was a custodian for 25 years for the schools and a member of the First Baptist Church in Crane, TX. Mary enjoyed watching her great grandkids.



Mary is preceded in death by her parents, sister Dorothy Varner, sister Audrey Lyday, brother Billy Foote, and brother J.W. Foote.



Mary is survived by her husband Charles Draper of the home, son Dewayne Draper and wife Toni of Crawford, TX, son Tooter Draper and wife Sheila of Cisco, TX, daughter Kelly Howard of Tulsa, OK, grandsons; Marcus Draper of Stephenville, TX, Ryan Draper and wife Tifani of Cisco, TX, and Heath Draper and wife Cassidy of Cisco, TX, granddaughters Allison Mayfield and husband Critter of Crawford, TX, Stephanie Draper of Crawford, TX, and Kailey Gillespie of Arkansas, great grandchildren; Madyson Draper of Stephenville, TX, Adysen, Avery, and Conor Mayfield all of Crawford, TX, and Faith Draper of Cisco, TX, brother Charles Foote and wife Helen of Bokchito, OK, sister Betty Denson and husband Johnny of Tulsa, OK, , and numerous other nieces and nephews.



A Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Highland Cemetery with Bro. Monty Wood conducting the service.