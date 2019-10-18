|
LITTLEFIELD - Mary Gonzales Cristan, 85, of Littleifeld, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Littlefield. She was born February 11, 1934 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Fransciso Villafranco Sr. and Elida Gonzales Villafranco.
Mary married Porfirio Puentes Cristan Sr. on February 5, 1951 in Littlefield. She was a nurse at the nursing home in Littlefield and at the hospital in Amherst for many years and retired from her job at American Cotton Growers to become a committed Senior Companion. She loved Bingo and playing card games with her family. She lived life under her terms and was a private person. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Littlefield.
Mary is survived by her four daughters Susan Onder and husband Semih of Odessa, TX, Sylvia Cristan and Christene Coronado both of Littlefield, and Patti Ortiz of Lubbock, TX; eleven grandchildren, Nic Minyard, Eboni Minyard, Nastassja Colon, Jordan Coronado, LJ Coronado, Carolyn Karais, Kathy Guerrero, Daniel Uballe, Stephanie Ortiz, Courtney Ortiz, and Sade Ortiz; sixteen great grandchildren, Miley Minyard, Noah Ramirez, Bobbie K. Colon, Trinity Jackson, Gabriella Jackson, Justin Jackson Jr., Harmony Trevino, Nisa Karais, Nyla Karais, Mikail Karais, Nilay Karais, Cerail Karais, Zayden Karais, Zachary Guerrero, Bryson Guerrero, and Hailee Guerrero; three brothers, Alfredo Villafranco and Eugenio Villafranco both of Littlefield and Valentin Villafranco of Lubbock; three sisters, Gloria Guerrero and Lupe Fernandez both of Grand Prairie and Patsy Mejia of Memphis, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband Porfirio Cristan Sr. on November 10, 2016; two sons, Porfirio Cristan Jr. and Jose Alberto Cristan; her parents; and two brothers, Francisco Villafranco Jr. and Juan Villafranco Sr.
Funeral mass will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Angelo Consemino officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Nic Minyard, LJ Coronado, Zachary Guerrero, Semih Onder, Salih Onder, and Gilbert Guerrero Jr. Rosary will be recited 7:30 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Grace Chapel in Hillcrest Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the personal care of Hillcrest Funeral Home in Littlefield.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 18, 2019