Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary H. Smith


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary H. Smith Obituary
ODESSA - Mary H. Smith, 77, of Odessa, passed away on September 29, 2019 in Odessa.

Visitation will be at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, 6801 E. Hwy 80 Odessa, TX 79762, from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

Funeral Services will be at Gardendale Church of Christ, 4448 E Morning Glory Rd., Gardendale, TX, 79758 at 1:00 PM, Thursday, October 3, 2019. John Snyder and Jack Moore will be officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Mary was born in Thibodaux, Louisiana to Monroe C. Casper and Palastine Sarah Moore on February 10, 1942. She went to school in Houma, Louisiana. Mary married Lyndon R. Smith on February 7, 1992 in Odessa, Tx. She worked as a Domestic Engineer at the House of Smith. Mary was always artistic/crafty and in the day was an avid and accomplished bowler. She loved decorating and cooking for the holidays. She never met a stranger and was quite a fashionista. Always said what was on her mind with love and concern in her heart. She was also a volunteer fire fighter for the West Odessa Fire Department. She was a devoted and active member of the Gardendale Church of Christ. She loved her dog Lola and her cat Sweetie and they were always cared for.

Mary is preceded in death by her father Monroe, mother Palastine, and brother Lyndel Hester.

Mary is survived by her spouse Lyndon R. Smith. Her children are as follows: Loren and Lisa Kinney, Lorinda and Michael Hightower, La Ronda and Chris Sestric, Patricia and Steve Kemp, Amy Craft, Terry and Andrea Smith, Chris and Karry Smith, Lana Willard.

Grandkids are as follows: Sage Kinney, Brittany Loving, Kimberly Evora, LaShai Reed, Morgan Hightower, Jacoby Hightower, Garrett Sestric, Alexandria "Lexi" Sestric, Gage Kemp, Jake Craft, Erin Craft, Gracey Craft, James Willard, Sara Willard, Tyler Smith, Taryn Smith.

Great grandchildren are as follows: Paisley Craft, Brylie Craft, Brady Craft, Braden Craft.

Pallbearers are as follows: Loren Kinney, Steve Kemp, Chris Sestric, Garrett Sestric, Terry Smith, Chris Smith.

The Family of Mary Smith would like to thank the MCH, Doctors and their staff that extended their condolences and shared stories of their wonderful experiences with her. We knew she was loved immensely for her sweet, loving character and strength through her time with them. We are thankful for also for Gardendale Church of Christ for their support. We are also thankful for all her friends who have extended their best wishes as well.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
Download Now