|
|
ODESSA - Mary H. Smith, 77, of Odessa, passed away on September 29, 2019 in Odessa.
Visitation will be at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, 6801 E. Hwy 80 Odessa, TX 79762, from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
Funeral Services will be at Gardendale Church of Christ, 4448 E Morning Glory Rd., Gardendale, TX, 79758 at 1:00 PM, Thursday, October 3, 2019. John Snyder and Jack Moore will be officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Mary was born in Thibodaux, Louisiana to Monroe C. Casper and Palastine Sarah Moore on February 10, 1942. She went to school in Houma, Louisiana. Mary married Lyndon R. Smith on February 7, 1992 in Odessa, Tx. She worked as a Domestic Engineer at the House of Smith. Mary was always artistic/crafty and in the day was an avid and accomplished bowler. She loved decorating and cooking for the holidays. She never met a stranger and was quite a fashionista. Always said what was on her mind with love and concern in her heart. She was also a volunteer fire fighter for the West Odessa Fire Department. She was a devoted and active member of the Gardendale Church of Christ. She loved her dog Lola and her cat Sweetie and they were always cared for.
Mary is preceded in death by her father Monroe, mother Palastine, and brother Lyndel Hester.
Mary is survived by her spouse Lyndon R. Smith. Her children are as follows: Loren and Lisa Kinney, Lorinda and Michael Hightower, La Ronda and Chris Sestric, Patricia and Steve Kemp, Amy Craft, Terry and Andrea Smith, Chris and Karry Smith, Lana Willard.
Grandkids are as follows: Sage Kinney, Brittany Loving, Kimberly Evora, LaShai Reed, Morgan Hightower, Jacoby Hightower, Garrett Sestric, Alexandria "Lexi" Sestric, Gage Kemp, Jake Craft, Erin Craft, Gracey Craft, James Willard, Sara Willard, Tyler Smith, Taryn Smith.
Great grandchildren are as follows: Paisley Craft, Brylie Craft, Brady Craft, Braden Craft.
Pallbearers are as follows: Loren Kinney, Steve Kemp, Chris Sestric, Garrett Sestric, Terry Smith, Chris Smith.
The Family of Mary Smith would like to thank the MCH, Doctors and their staff that extended their condolences and shared stories of their wonderful experiences with her. We knew she was loved immensely for her sweet, loving character and strength through her time with them. We are thankful for also for Gardendale Church of Christ for their support. We are also thankful for all her friends who have extended their best wishes as well.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 2, 2019