FORT WORTH - Mary Helen Crenshaw passed away on December 27, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas with her family by her side. She was 61 years old. Helen was born in Big Spring, TX January 23, 1958 raised in Odessa, Texas where she graduated from Ector High School. She migrated to the Dallas/Fort Worth area in 1988 with her three sons.
Helen was diagnosed in 2010 with ovarian cancer and was an active advocate for the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition in the DFW area. She was employed by the United States government just shy of 20 years and had a passion for music, plants, flowers and watching her grandchildren play sports.
Helen is preceded in death by her father Manuel Hernandez and brother Ernest Hernandez. She is survived by her mother Virginia Hernandez, siblings Dolores (Roy) Mewbourne, Louis (Vickie) Hernandez, Albert (Mary) Hernandez, Rita (Lorenza) Johnson, Irene (George) Subia; children Steven (Suzanne) Crenshaw, Damon (Addie) Crenshaw Jr and Anthony Crenshaw; Grandchildren Kadynce Crenshaw, Anthony Crenshaw II, Damon Crenshaw III, Deon Harris and Mackenzie Baugus. She also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The viewing and rosary ceremony will be Monday, January 6th, 2020 from 6-8pm at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst, TX. Services with be on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 beginning at 11:00am at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Arlington, TX. Burial to follow on January 11th in Coahoma, TX at 2pm.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 4, 2020