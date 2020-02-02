|
ODESSA - Mary Hope Armstrong Breaux died at age 66 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Odessa. Born in Pecos on October 5, 1953 to the late Marge Howard and Bob Armstrong, Mary Hope moved to Odessa at age three. She attended public schools and graduated from Permian High School in 1972. After attending Odessa College, she enrolled in the University of Texas Permian Basin one year after its opening in 1973. She graduated from UTPB in 1976 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communications. A lifelong resident of Odessa, her friends are legion. She made us feel like we were someone special, she welcomed us into her life, and she kept us close through the decades. Generous and kind, she was always thinking of the other person. Mary Hope was an expert cook and professional caterer. Her businesses included Parkway Cafe, A La Carte Eats and Home Thyme Cuisine. Her business was one of the first in Odessa to offer pre-made, home-cooked meals for carry out or delivery. Prior to following her passion to cook and bake (yum, those pound cakes) for others, she had a career in public relations and public affairs. She volunteered and served on the boards of many Odessa nonprofit organizations which benefited from her expertise. Most recently, she delivered food for Meals on Wheels. Her proudest role was as mother to Claire Elizabeth Breaux and Bethany Lynne Breaux, who both survive her. She is also survived by many Armstrong family cousins, one Howard family cousin, their spouses and offspring. A Type 1 diabetic since age nine, Mary Hope supported diabetes research and education. She would be proud of donations in her memory to either the Permian Basin Chapter of the American Diabetes Association, 3001 N. Big Spring Ste. 104, Midland TX 79705; or to Meals on Wheels, 1314 E. 5th St, Odessa TX 79761. A memorial service is scheduled at St. John's Episcopal Church in Odessa, Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 2, 2020