ODESSA - Mary Jo (Clark) Briley, 94, of Odessa, passed away on July 10, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born in Abilene, TX on April 5, 1926 to the late Dewey Mae (Blair) and Clarence Hutchins.



She grew up in Merkel, TX and graduated from Merkel High School in 1943. She worked as an administrative assistant at Camp Barkley and at Merkel Drugstore. Later she rode the Greyhound Bus to work every day to work as a claims adjuster for Floyd West Co. in Abilene. She married Milford Eugene Clark and moved to Poplar Bluff, MO but moved back to Merkel when the marriage ended. Mary Jo worked as an administrative assistant for Jim Key with Key Investment for over 20 years and spent another 20 years as an administrative assistant for Louis Rochester with Murphy & Rochester. She met and married Samuel Lawton Briley on December 22, 1988.



Mary Jo enjoyed needlepoint, crocheting, knitting and china painting and loved music. She loved Las Vegas and was no stranger to the casinos. She was a supporter of the Fortnightly Club, the Ellen Noel Museum, the Merkel Museum and Meals on Wheels. She helped build the Parker Ranch House at UTPB with other family members.



Mary Jo is survived by her daughter, Linda Reese; grandchildren, Mylinda Lauterbach and husband Bryan, Lori Wagner and husband Randy, and Allison Nelson and husband Joel; great grandchildren, Holden Allen and wife Jordan, Micheal Allen, Caden Castro and husband Alfredo, Kyle Nelson, Katy Nelson, and Briley Tucker; great-great grandchildren, Harrell Case Allen, Walker Allen, and Collyns Allen; and son-in-law, Ken McMillan.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Clarence Hutchins; daughter, Vicki McMillan; and son-in-law, Ronald Reese.



Public viewing will be on Wednesday July 15, 2020 from 1-5 PM at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1 PM at Odessa Bible Church with Pastor Bob Thayer officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



A very special thank you to Maria, Veronica, Mary and Rose for the compassion, outstanding care and love they gave to our GG. You are truly angels.



The family wishes to extend our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Michael Buzbee for his kindness, dedication and professional care of GG's vision.



Thank you to Home Hospice for the outstanding job you do each and every day taking care of families during a very difficult time. You help make the journey easier.



