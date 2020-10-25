EL PASO - Mary Jo Garner (Gran), 104 years, of Odessa and El Paso Texas, passed away on October 20. 2020.



Mary Jo was born in Baird TX on August 20, 1916 to the late Fred and Maude Hart. She graduated as salutatorian from Baird High School then attended Abilene Christian College in Abilene TX, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. She married Howard Garner on June 2, 1938. They were married for 58 years.



Gran worked as a fourth grade teacher for 34 years. She taught children, their children, and their children's children. Many of her former students maintained contact with her throughout the years. Her influence on her students impacted the lives of many more people than she taught in the classroom. She was actively involved in Church activities wherever she lived. She taught Sunday school, actively participated in Young at Heart, and stayed all night on countless hospital visits to her friends and acquaintances. After moving to El Paso at the age of 99, she still made a church home at Eastwood Church of Christ. She was an excellent Bridge player and loved any social activity. Gran never met a stranger.



Mary Jo is survived by daughter Gwynel Kirk and sons Don and Lynn Garner; daughters-in-law Carole and Dora Garner; grandchild Chris and spouse Tricia Garner and their daughters June and Penny; grandchild Jeremy and spouse Nikki Garner and their daughter Daphne. Grandson Mark and spouse Laura Garner and their children Ava and Isabella. Granddaughter Paloma and spouse Michael Cannon and their children Atreyu and Phoenix; granddaughter Holly Landez; and her children Rhianna and Julianna Landez.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Howard Garner.



Pallbearers are: Mark Garner, Michael B. Cannon, Richard Garner, Ted Hogan, Jeff Hogan, Mark Knox, Bill Ritter.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider making a memorial donation in Mary Jo's name to any humanitarian entity that promotes love and respect for every human being.



The family of Mary Jo Garner wishes to thank the staff at Sunridge at Cielo Vista Assisted living facility for their gentle care and love for the last five years.



Graveside services will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10 AM at Sunset Memorial Gardens with a robust request for social distancing and the wearing of masks.



