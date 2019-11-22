|
RICHARDSON, TX - Mary Katherine Tinsley, age 67, of Odessa, TX, passed away on November 19, 2019 in Richardson, TX.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, November 22, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Odessa, TX. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Kathy was born October 15, 1952 to G.B. Scott and Faye Mannan in Odessa, TX. She graduated from Odessa High School. Kathy married Thomas Tinsley September 19, 1998 in Campwood, TX. She was a homemaker. She also was involved in Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and West Texas Street Rod Association.
Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, G.B. Scott, and Hugh and Faye Mannan; her brother George B. Scott.
She is survived by her loving husband, Tom Tinsley; her children, Richard Tracy, Teresa Rivera and husband Rick; from her marriage to Mike Tracy; step daughters, Carolyn Clair and husband Herman, Dawn Tye and husband Curtis; sisters, Beth Beggs and husband Gene, Zelma (Zee) Eidson; numerous grandchildren, a great grandchild, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Trey Clair, Garrett Dobbs, Garrett Eidson, Brooke Matthews, Scott Huffman and Kaleb Turner.
Kathy's family wish to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Foster and all the 3rd floor Nurses at Methodist Memorial Hospital of Richardson, TX.
Kathy's family wish to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Foster and all the 3rd floor Nurses at Methodist Memorial Hospital of Richardson, TX.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 22, 2019