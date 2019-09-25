|
|
ODESSA - Mary Lou Headlee was born July 17, 1941 in Dallas, Texas to Alan Wood Bowser and Betty Wingate Bowser. She graduated from The Hockaday School in Dallas, Texas and attended Southern Methodist University where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She had three brothers, Charles Wingate, David Bowser, Alan Bowser Jr., and one sister Sally Bowser, all of whom preceded her in death.
Mary Lou and her family moved to Odessa in 1968. She was an active member of Saint John's Episcopal Church and later Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church, where she was a member of the choir. Over the years she worked full and part time for the ECISD special education department and administration. She was a member of the Junior League of Odessa, The Contemporary Study Club, and enjoyed many years with her Bridge group. She was also a long-time volunteer and enthusiastic supporter of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).
Mary Lou married James E Headlee on May 10, 1980. She was a devoted wife that never left his side until his passing on October 19, 2018. Her passion was her family, both immediate and extended. She was "Mom, Lou, Grammy, Grammy Lou" or as Jimmy would say "Mother to the Masses". They shared a special bond with their adopted son Rudy Acosta, who preceded them in death in 2008. A loving mother, grandmother, and great grand mother, Mary Lou was happiest when surrounded by her family.
Mary Lou passed away peacefully at home on September 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. She is survived by her three sons and family, Alan Rogers of Odessa, Texas, Bill (Tina) Rogers of Spring, Texas, and David Rogers of Odessa, Texas, her grandchildren Ryan (Brandon) Glass of Las Vegas, Nevada, Taylor Rogers of Houston, Texas, Morgan Rogers of College Station, Texas, Madison Aitken of Spring, Texas and her great grandchildren, Abigail and Clark Glass of Nevada. Her step- children included Lisa (Joe) Zuerker of Edmond, Oklahoma, Laura Nunez, Linda (Kenny) Freeman, and Emmet Headlee, all of Odessa, Texas. Her extended family includes 18 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren all of whom she loved unconditionally.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made in her memory to Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church, CASA, or the .
Services are scheduled for 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church followed by entombment at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 25, 2019