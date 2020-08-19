ODESSA - Our loving Mother, Mary Louise Duke passed from this life to the hands of Our Heavenly Father on Friday, August 14, 2020. Louise was born July 4, 1931 in Alabama, to George and Beatrice McKerley. She came to Texas and met the love of her life, Robert A Duke. They were married for 40 years until his death in 1989. Louise was the loving Mother to Charles W, & wife Norma J Duke, Donald L & Karen A Duke, Barbara G Duke, and Mitchell K Duke. She is preceded in death by husband, Robert and son, Mitchell. She is survived by her 6 grandchildren, Melanie, Leann, Chris, Scott, Stacy and Michael; 14 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Reverend John Van Hoose officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Due to Covid-19, the family would like to express our appreciation to Odessa Hospice and the medical staff at MCH for arranging to let us see our Mother before her passing. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
