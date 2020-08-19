1/1
Mary Louise (McKerley) Duke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA - Our loving Mother, Mary Louise Duke passed from this life to the hands of Our Heavenly Father on Friday, August 14, 2020. Louise was born July 4, 1931 in Alabama, to George and Beatrice McKerley. She came to Texas and met the love of her life, Robert A Duke. They were married for 40 years until his death in 1989. Louise was the loving Mother to Charles W, & wife Norma J Duke, Donald L & Karen A Duke, Barbara G Duke, and Mitchell K Duke. She is preceded in death by husband, Robert and son, Mitchell. She is survived by her 6 grandchildren, Melanie, Leann, Chris, Scott, Stacy and Michael; 14 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Reverend John Van Hoose officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Due to Covid-19, the family would like to express our appreciation to Odessa Hospice and the medical staff at MCH for arranging to let us see our Mother before her passing. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved