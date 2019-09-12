|
|
ODESSA - Mary Molina Valdez passed away on Sunday September 8, 2019 in Odessa, Texas at the age of 76.
Mary was born on April 1, 1943 in Fort Stockton, Texas to Tomas and Jesusita Molina. On December 26th, 1959, she married her true love, Jesus Valdez who died December 12th, 2014.
Mary is well known for her everlasting love for her family. She enjoyed hosting her family at her home where she made sure everyone was well fed and had plenty to drink. Mary enjoyed traveling, dancing, laughing, and sharing her knowledge with those who seeked help. Mary will forever be remembered for the amount of love she had in her heart for her family, friends and God. Nothing in this world brought more joy to her than when her "babies" would pay her a visit.
Mary is survived by her son, Robert and his wife, Alma Valdez of Odessa, daughter Judy Valdez of Odessa, grandchildren Brandy and Joel Cervantez of Odessa, JR Valdez of Odessa, Joe Valdez of Odessa, Crystal and James Dessena of Odessa, Amanda Valdez of Odessa, Israel Martinez of Odessa, and great-grandchildren Briton, Ebany, Bella, Destiney, Christina, Devon, Jaelynn, Eli, Zerenity, Ezra, Zaelynn and Braylee. Sisters Gloria Orona of Odessa, Yolanda Martinez of Morton, Socorro Santa of Odessa, Katarina Baca of Midland. Many nieces, nephews and in laws.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tomas and Jesusita Molina. Her husband, Jesus Valdez. Her brothers Dolores Molina and Dionicio Molina and her sister Consuelo Licon.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, September 13, 2019 at First United Pentecostal Church with Reverend Terry Pugh officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm at Resthaven Cemetery in McCamey, TX.
Pallbearers will be Joe Adam Valdez, Israel Martinez, Briton Cervantez, Joel Cervantez, James Dessena, Devon Valdez. Honorary pallbearers will be Eli Valdez and Ezra Martinez.
Services entrusted to Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home of Odessa.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 12, 2019