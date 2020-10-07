ODESSA - Mary Opal Anglin Robertson was born on May 17, 1942, in Abilene to Opal and Goerge Anglin. She passed on October 3, 2020, after emergency surgery at 78 years old.
On March 1, 1964, she married William Ralph Robertson. They raised four kids, two sons, Bill Jr & Kirk, and two daughters, Becky and Lisa.
Prior to this, Mary was a young single mother with two children and holding down three jobs when her dog was hit by a car. She loved animals and this care for them landed her on the doorstep at Angel Vet Clinic in 1963. Without enough money to pay her bill, she negotiated with Dr. Bill to clean and assist in the office to settle her debt. This was the beginning of Bill and Mary.
Bill knew he had met a true spitfire in Mary. She had been forced to be a strong woman in a man's world. This strength along with their smarts would quickly make them a force to be reckoned with. They worked side by side for 55 years. The secret to their successful relationship of life included faith, love, trust, hard work, and dedication. They were known to move the furniture, turn on the jukebox, and cut a rug any chance they got.
Owning a successful vet practice did not afford an abundance of time. It was not unusual for Mary to load up the family after closing and seek a new adventure. While Bill drove the RV, she would make a full southern meal. This included family favorites such as fried chicken, mashed potatoes, cream gravy, and homemade biscuits. A cake would be sure to go in the oven shortly after. No stops were necessary so the family could enjoy more time once they arrived.
In 1970 one of Mary's first entrepreneurial ventures was driving to Kentucky to the Keeneland Horse Sale to buy a racehorse with $900 in her pocket. With limited knowledge of horses, Mary shadowed several other horsemen learning what to look for and how to read the pedigree of a horse. She chose a mare in foal with the best pedigree for the money she brought.
Who knew the horse Mary chose would become a multi-stakes winner and share some of the same bloodlines as the infamous Secretariat, his name was "Noble Kingdom." This experience was a catalyst for a growing Mary and Bill's love of horse racing. Over the years they developed a successful breeding and racing program with countless champions and stakes winner. The love of the horse was fun, exciting, and rejuvenating and continued until their passings.
Mary was instrumental in introducing Boer Goats to West Texas by importing some of the finest breeding stock from South Africa. With her husband's vet expertise, they were able to multiply, via embryo transplants, a successful line of show goats. Mary produced some of the finest Boer goats of the time.
Mary also loved nature and had a keen eye for land investment opportunities. Owning a ranch, farm, and other properties, she always chose carefully and each one has proven to be a wise investment. She traveled to these properties for healing and rejuvenation after her husband's passing on January 1, 2020. Mary found new strength and learned to reconnect to these places she always loved. She had always found a way to survive and thrive, this was no different. The last months of her life she reinvigorated the success of the horses, traveled countless times with family and dear friends, and taught those around her to pull yourself up by your bootstraps and when life gives you lemons make lemonade.
Mary always made time to look good for her husband. She was a smart, strong, independent woman who encouraged her children and friends to live to their fullest potential. She allowed you to be who you are and would expect you to be the best at what you do. She had no tolerance for incompetence or laziness. Nor did she put up with anyone's S***. We called her one tough lady.
Mary's legacy continues with her children Kirk Robertson, Lisa Wyren, Becky Battershell, and Bill Robertson, Jr.
Grand Children: C.K., Shannon, Sarah, Richard, Josh, Kayli, Lauren, Madelynne, and twelve great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother George, and late husband William (Bill) Ralph Robertson, D.V.M. She is survived by her sister Roseann Bokelman.
In lieu of flowers consider donating to the following:
LOPE (Lone Star Outreach to place and adopt former Racehorses), lopetx.org
Funeral Home: Hubbard - Kelly "Odessa"
Visitation: Friday, October 9, 2020, 6-8 pm
Funeral Services at Hubbard-Kelly Saturday, October 10, 2020, 9 am
Reception to Follow at Barn Door South Forty 10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Burial: Rocksprings Cemetery (Rocksprings Texas) October 10, 2020, 4:30 pm
Celebration of Life to follow at Jeff and Becky Battershell's Grace Ranch in Barksdale Texas