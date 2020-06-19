ODESSA - Mary Ruth Weddel passed peacefully from this life while surrounded by her loving family in Odessa, Texas on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the age of 89.



Ruth is survived by her son, Jerry Weddel; her sister Francine Wright; her grandchildren Shane Hart, Danny Weddel, Cassie Weddel, and Lindsey Hurt; and her great-grandchildren Kelsi Babcock, Hannah Hart, Caden Hart, Trenton Weddel and Piper Weddel. She is preceded in death by her husband Will Weddel, her daughter Judy DeRiso, her brother Earl Manning, and her sisters Lorraine Dobbs and Ruby Cheek.



Ruth was born on December 21, 1930 in Bellevue, Texas to Lillie and Homer Manning. Ruth grew up in Bennington, Oklahoma before she married Will Weddel in 1947. Ruth and Will lived in Arvin, California until they moved to Odessa in 1964.



Ruth was extremely artistic and crafty and always made life special for her children and grandchildren. Ruth enjoyed travel, having fun, and making memories with her family and friends. Ruth was an exceptional Christian woman with a caring spirit who loved helping others. Ruth was known for her annual Christmas display at her home, which delighted and brought joy to hundreds of people in the community. She was a dedicated member of the First United Pentecostal Church for many years.



A funeral is scheduled for 11am on June 19, 2020 at the First United Pentecostal Church. Pastor Terry Pugh will officiate the ceremony.



