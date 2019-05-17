ODESSA - On Monday, May 13, 2019, Mary Sue Peck, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 89.



Mary Sue was born on July 14, 1929, in Hulbert, Oklahoma to Andrew and Elizabeth Lawhorn. She graduated from Hulbert High School in 1948 and moved to Muskogee to work for Southwestern Bell, retiring in 1989 from AT&T. During that time, she was the liaison for communications between President Lyndon Johnson's home on the Pedernales River and AT&T. On December 12, 1955, she married Jim Peck. They raised three sons, Michael, David and Mark.



Mary Sue had a passion for the outdoors and was a constant fishing companion of Jim and the boys. She loved games, especially bridge and rummikub. As a devoted believer and follower of Jesus, Mary Sue was a member of Mission Dorado Baptist Church for many years. In the kitchen she was well known and loved for her cheesecakes with which she may have spoiled a preacher or two!



Mary Sue is preceded in death by her father, Andrew, and her mother, Elizabeth, her brother, Bill, and her sister, Gilda.



She is survived by her husband, Jim, her three children, three wonderful daughters in law, eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many other family members.



A funeral service officiated by Pastor Bob Bratcher and Pastor Phil Skelton will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm, at Mission Dorado Baptist Church located at 4142 Faudree Road.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to in Memphis, TN.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com Published in Odessa American on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary