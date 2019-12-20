|
|
BIG SPRING - Matthew Alan Kuhlmann, loving husband, son, and brother, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 57 in Big Spring, TX.
He was born on January 4, 1962 in Odessa, TX and graduated a proud Permian Panther in the class of 1980. Matt ("Pugs") was a larger-than-life man with an indomitable spirit, infectious laugh, and an easy smile. He was generous to a fault, gracious, and chose to believe the best about all those he met. He loved the Lord with all his heart, and those he loved, he loved very deeply. All who knew him loved and cherished him. He made many good memories hunting and fishing with his brothers, and was an accomplished drummer who always managed to find something to drum on. He was rarely down, and was instead a great encourager of those who were lost or lonely, going so far as to give his friends the shirt off his back if they needed it.
His love for live was invincible.
He is survived by his wife of ten years, Sue Kuhlmann; stepdaughter, Grace; his mother, Judy Cobb; brothers Clint Kuhlmann and Sam Cobb; and sisters-in-law Kim Kuhlmann and Dana Cobb. He is also survived by many loving friends, cousins, and nieces and nephews across Texas, Oklahoma, and beyond.
We loved you the best we could. Goodbye for now. You will be missed by all.
Matt's funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 3:00 in the afternoon at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home (906 S Gregg St.) in Big Spring, TX, 79720.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Matt's honor and loving memory to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 20, 2019