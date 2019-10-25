|
ODESSA - Matthew Anthony Galindo 28, of Odessa, passed away on October 22, 2019.
Matthew was born in Odessa, Texas to Nicolas and Velma Galindo on July 17, 1991. He worked
In the sales department for Workhorse Truck Accessories for 15 years.
Matthew is preceded in death by his grandparents Nicolas Galindo Sr., Jesus and Olivia Sanchez
Matthew is survived by his parents Nicolas and Velma Galindo, sister Cherri Martinez and husband Phillip, brother Michael Galindo and wife Ashley, Nephews: Justin Martinez, Jason Martinez, Jacob Martinez, Michael Galindo Jr. and Dylan Galindo. Grandmother Merced Galindo and several Aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services for Matthew will be held on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home with Deacon Eddie Gonzalez, officiating.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 25, 2019