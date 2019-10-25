Odessa American Obituaries
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
View Map
Matthew Anthony Galindo


1991 - 2019
Matthew Anthony Galindo Obituary
ODESSA - Matthew Anthony Galindo 28, of Odessa, passed away on October 22, 2019.

Matthew was born in Odessa, Texas to Nicolas and Velma Galindo on July 17, 1991. He worked

In the sales department for Workhorse Truck Accessories for 15 years.

Matthew is preceded in death by his grandparents Nicolas Galindo Sr., Jesus and Olivia Sanchez

Matthew is survived by his parents Nicolas and Velma Galindo, sister Cherri Martinez and husband Phillip, brother Michael Galindo and wife Ashley, Nephews: Justin Martinez, Jason Martinez, Jacob Martinez, Michael Galindo Jr. and Dylan Galindo. Grandmother Merced Galindo and several Aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services for Matthew will be held on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home with Deacon Eddie Gonzalez, officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home

To sign his guestbook please go to www.sunsetodessa.com
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 25, 2019
