ODESSA - Matthew Peter Ramirez, born in Odessa, Texas on September 5, 1993. Passed on February 22, 2020, at the tender age of 26. He is survived by his Father Ronald John Ramirez, Mother Leticia Maldonaldo Ramirez. Brothers, Jacob Ramirez and Aaron Ramirez. Matthew is preceded in death by his grandparents Phillip and Ida Ramirez and Pedro Maldonado.
Matthew had a harsh outer shell, but on the inside he was as soft and kind as they come. He was well mannered and respectful to all those around him. He never met a person that he could not befriend or be kind to. If you even snapped at him in a mild tone he would take it to heart and try to better himself.
He always had a tender gentleness for animals and a great love for dogs.
He could outshred any amateur guitarists in the city, and was constantly learning covers to play so he could put on a show for anyone who took the time to listen in his parent's or Tio's living room.
When he wasn't putting on a show for the crowd, my brother loved to learn new skills through reading, like how to throw a decent punch or how to look inward to find peace with all the noise that surrounded him.
Above all he was a great friend, nephew, son, grandson and brother. He left an impact on all our lives. We will all miss him and wish he could have stayed longer. But he is at rest now and we find comfort in that, and I hope you can all do the same and celebrate his life with us.
Rosary will be 7 PM Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Frank Wilson Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St Elizabeth Church with Father Mark Woodruff officiating.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 25, 2020