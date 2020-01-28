Odessa American Obituaries
|
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 332-0991
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel Hill Baptist Church
Maurine Cole Obituary
ODESSA - Maurine Trosper Cole passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Odessa, Texas at the age of 93.

Maurine is survived by her daughter, Donna and husband Ray Kirkpatrick. Five grandchildren: Tammy Nickell, Katherine Cole, Miles Cole, Kale Kirkpatrick and his wife Jackie and Kasi Kirkpatrick. Four great grandchildren, including the newest addition Kalani Kirkpatrick. Maurine is preceded in death by her parents, Will and Jessie Trosper, Husband, Byron Mason "Red" Cole, and two sons Richard Dale and Byron Douglas Cole.

Maurine was a generous and dedicated individual who loved working in the yard, crocheting, sewing, shopping, bible study, and raising her grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 11am, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Chapel Hill Baptist Church with Reverend Aubrey Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 28, 2020
