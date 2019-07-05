ODESSA - Maves Archer



1936-2019



On June 25th, 2019 Maves Marie Archer gently passed from this world into the waiting arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Born on April 29, 1936 in Centerville, Texas she was the oldest child of John and Edith Sutton. She was a Christian and a member of Bethel Assembly of God church.



She leaves behind in grief her husband, James Walker Archer of Odessa, Texas; two children, Lynette Carr & husband Dave of Round Rock, Texas and Eric Archer & wife Mandy of San Angelo, Texas; one stepdaughter, Renee Rainy of Odessa, Texas; two sisters, Marge Handley of Odessa, Texas and Eva Moody & husband James of Tolar, Texas; one brother, Richard Sutton & wife Terri of Old River Winfree, Texas; one grandson, Kelly Archer of San Angelo, Texas; five granddaughters, Kelsi Parker & husband Bart of Odessa, Texas, Karissa Venditti and Amber Honeycutt both of Round Rock, Texas and Cameron and Kennedie Mendiola of San Angelo Texas; six great grandchildren, Jaxon, Nicholas, Elissa, Blake, Kaleb & Kylie, along with many nieces' nephews and great nieces and great nephews.



Maves is preceded in death by two children, son Kelly Welch and daughter Kathy Eckel along with her oldest granddaughter, Christi Ernst and her parents, John & Edith Sutton.



She was active in her church, and she was extremely creative. From the time she was a little girl, she embroidered, decorated and re-decorated her room then later her home. She made corsages and arranged silk flowers. She was a partner in a ceramic and plaster shop and painted many pieces. She also made crafts for local fairs.



Maves volunteered in her community. She was a room mother, a Campfire Girls leader and delivered Meals on Wheels.



She worked for Basin Answering Service for many years. She then found her "niche". She learned to decorate cakes which grew into her business Maves Archer Cakes. She hand-painted sheet cakes for birthdays and other events but her magnificently made wedding cakes are what became a "turn key" wedding business for over 20 years. Decorating the bride and groom's venue with the lace tablecloth and beautifully set up tables, she would also design the perfect cake for each bride along with finger foods artfully displayed. She was a member of International Cake Expo Society and traveled throughout the USA to attend events to learn more and improve her craft and excel to be the best and most sought-after wedding cake decorator in the Permian Basin and surrounding areas.



However, her favorite activity by far was to play games. She was in several bowling leagues over the years. One family favorite game is "42" played on holidays and family gatherings. It could get loud and rowdy at times, but always fun. She also played Chinese checkers, Uno, Skip Bo, Yatzy, Bridge, Chicken foot and many others.



She loved everything Christmas. The songs and sounds, lights and decorations, making candy, Grandma's fruitcake, the big meal and family gatherings, and of course the gift exchange.



She will leave a big hole in our family that no one else can fill, but we know she is already getting some kind of game started in heaven and enjoying it with no more sorrows or sickness and seeing those loved ones of hers that got there before her.



Funeral Services will be at 4:00 PM, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Paul Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com. Published in Odessa American on July 5, 2019