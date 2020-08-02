1/1
Max Boyd Seawright
1964 - 2020
ODESSA - Max Seawright, 55, of Odessa Texas, was called home on July 26, 2020. He entered this life on August 23,1964 to Royce and Dorothy Seawright as the youngest of 5 boys.

Max is survived by his daughter Mesha Randolph and her husband, Chris Randolph and their two children, Jonathan and Shelby Randolph; his Daughter Destiny Deards and her two children, Dominic and Harmony Deards; three brothers, Royce, Doug, and Bruce Seawright; three neices, Tammy Parker, Amanda Seawright, and Kristen Cowan.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy, father, Royce, and brother, Sidney.

Max enjoyed spending time outside in the garden, playing loud music, spending time with family and friends, and riding his Harley, which he did every chance he got. Over the last year he donated his time and love to countless foster animals through Dust Bowl Animal Rescue. Memorial donations can be made to Dust Bowl Animal Rescue of Midland, Tx.

Max was loved by many, especially children as he had his alter ego Sammy the duck that ALWAYS put a smile on everyone's face.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM, Monday, August 3, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Barlett officiating. Due to COVID-19, all attendees are required to wear masks.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.



Published in Odessa American on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
