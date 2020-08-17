ODESSA - Max W. Baer, 86, of Odessa passed away on August 14, 2020 at his home in Odessa.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Odessa with Reverend Bryon McWilliams officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Max was born in Roxton, TX to James and Bertha Baer on December 16, 1933. He attended school at Roxton High School. He married Iva Jo Follis on April 16, 1955 in Oklahoma. Max worked for the City of Odessa and then went to work for S.L. Briley Construction where he retied in 2004. Max served in the Army from 1955 to 1961 and was stationed at many military locations in the United States.
Max loved to watch the Odessa High Bronchos, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Texas Rangers and the Dallas Cowboys. He was an avid fan of his children and grandchildren's athletic teams and activities.
Max is preceded in death by his parents Jim and Bertha Baer, brothers Wayne Baer and Marry Baer, sisters Betty Baer, Wilma Dunn and Thelma Simpkins, and granddaughter Karli Teegarden.
Max is survived by his wife Jo Baer, sons Joe Mack Baer of Odessa, Terry Baer of Trophy Club, daughter Ellen Teegarden and her husband Mike of Odessa, sister Peggy Wishard and her husband Gerald of Honey Grove, TX, grandchildren Michael Baer and wife Brandon and their children Bryson and Beckett, Phillip Baer and his wife Kim and their children Brennan and Barron, Jody Baer and his wife Sydney, Shealah lackey and her husband Sawyer and their children Braeden and Remi. Derrick Teegarden and Kirby Teegarden.
Pallbearers will be Michael Baer, Jody Baer, Phillip Baer and Derrick Teegarden.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children Network. The family of Max wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Darrell Parsons and Amanda and Heart to heart Hospice.
