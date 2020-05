Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Maxine's life story with friends and family

Share Maxine's life story with friends and family

GARDENDALE - Maxine Nall Coffman, 88, of Gardendale, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 Pm May 12, 2020, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park Arrangements are by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home of Big Spring.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store