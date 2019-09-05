|
ODESSA - Maxine Riley Stephens, 92, of Odessa, TX passed away on September 3, 2019, in Odessa.
Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Burial will follow immediately after at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Maxine was born, a twin, in Gouldbusk, Texas to Forest and Maidie Buck on April 20, 1927. She attended Mozelle High School where she was the valedictorian of her graduating class. Maxine married Walter Severn ("W.S.") Riley, Jr. in July of 1949. Maxine and W.S. started their family and business in Odessa, but after a few years, they relocated to Ruidoso, New Mexico where they built homes and apartments. Maxine hosted many guests in her mountain rentals where she never met a stranger. They returned to Odessa in 1969 where she remained for the rest of her life. Maxine and W.S. enjoyed 32 years of marriage until his passing on November 9, 1982.
In December of 1992, Maxine met and married N.E. Stephens. Maxine and N.E. were married 26 years. Their marriage was filled with nights of dancing with friends, entertaining family, and lots of laughter. N.E. continued his devotion to Maxine by spending his days, by her side, at The Courtyard every day for the last 4 years.
Maxine was a woman of many talents. At a time when few women had careers, she worked at clothing stores, and soon branched out to open two different Merle Norman Studios in Ruidoso, New Mexico and Abilene. Not long after her return to Odessa, Maxine and her best friend Norma Hubbard opened the Little Calico and Pine Antique and Gift Shop. Maxine and Norma made many road trips looking for antiques wherever they could be found, often scavenging through old abandoned homes or buildings looking for "lost treasures". Throughout the years she managed several apartment complexes and her beloved duplexes.
Maxine is preceded in death by her son Mark, her husband W.S. and her daughter Carla.
Maxine is survived by her husband, N.E. Stephens; sons, Guy Riley and wife Cari of Odessa, TX, Lance Riley and wife Dayna of Montgomery, TX; brother, Foy Jack Buck; sister, Betty Ann Miller and husband Arbie; grandchildren, Mark McMahon, Jodie Rodgers, Matthew Riley, Jeremy Riley, Morgan Dobson and Lyndsi Webb and 7 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Mark McMahon, Steve Rodgers, Matthew Riley, Jeremy Riley, Jackson Rodgers and Carson Rodgers.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation, in her honor, to the .
Maxine's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to nursing staff at The Courtyard and Madison Medical Resort.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 5, 2019