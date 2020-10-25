Maxine Sweatt

ODESSA - Maxine L. Sweatt "Max" Maniez passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Odessa at the age of 87 with her son, Dennis, by her side.



Maxine is survived by her son, Dennis L. Sweatt and wife Dena; grandsons, Justin Boroff and wife Jeanie of Odessa and Kevin Finegan of Bosque Farms, NM; daughter-in-law, Susan Sweatt; and grandsons, Mitchell and Lindsey Sweatt of Utah and Marshall Sweatt of Colorado; and great grandchildren; sister, Linda Taylor and husband Michie of Odessa and nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Kleber and Amelia Maniez; son, Melvin L. Sweatt; and brother, Al Maniez.



Maxine was born March 6, 1933 in Santa Rosa, TX. She graduated high school in San Bonita, TX in 1951 and moved to Odessa later that year. She has resided in Odessa for 69 years.



Maxine managed "The Rooster" (The Golden Rooster) for 18 years where she met many people of all walks of life and, as you can imagine, she had stories to tell. She also worked in other restaurants as manager and bookkeeper. She took great pride in her gardening and enjoyed giving plants and seeds to neighbors so that they could enjoy them also.



She always dressed to impress, most of her clothing was handmade by her mother, Amelia, and worn with pride.



She will be missed dearly by many and never forgotten. She has left us with lots of great memories.



The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 1-5 PM at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Monday, October 26, 2020 at 2 PM at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Pastor Mike Bartlett officiating.



