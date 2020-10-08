RANKIN - On October 3, 2020, our precious girls Kristina McCrary 30, Rylee Ramos 9 and Reece Ramos 4, walked into Jesus' sweet arms. Kristina was a Substitute Teacher at the Rankin School District; Rylee & Reece were both students and all 3 were very active in their community. They loved the Rankin community. They passed unexpectedly from injuries sustained in a car accident on Hwy 349, 15 miles north of Rankin.



Kristina McCrary or "Krisi" as she was known to her friends and family was born on 10/10/89, to Melissa Trout and Michael McCrary. As a baby, she moved to Rankin with her Special Mom Shelley Nail & Special Dad Coby Nail, brother Zane Nail, sister Zoey Fernandez and husband Bryan and sister Zia Nail. Krisi attended Rankin Schools. She had a passion and talent for designing and making Mums for her school. Her laugh would light up the room. When she started laughing, she would laugh so hard tears would stream down her beautiful face making everyone else start laughing! Krisi worked for Texas Energy for many years making great friends along the way that became a part of her family. She had recently become a substitute teacher and loved the children and her job. It was her dream job. She loved being there and being a part of this wonderful School System and was looking forward to many years there.



Rylee Ramos was born on 2/14/2011 to Rogelio Ramos, Jr. (Roger) and Kristina McCrary. She was so full of personality; with the most beautiful long red hair you have ever seen! Rylee was in the third grade and loved school. She was very active in her community. She was the first to give you the biggest hug & kisses ever! She also loved to create makeup tutorials on TikTok and was very good at it. Rylee's favorite thing was to hunt, fish and work the ranch with her Dad!



Reece Ramos was born on 1/06/2016 to Rogelio Ramos, Jr. (Roger) and Kristina McCrary. She was our beautiful shy girl that had come out of her shell and loved everyone! Reece was in Pre-K and was so excited to be the "big" girl going to school. She loved going to school especially when her Mom was nearby substitute teaching! Reece loved coloring, drawing & playing Roblox with Rylee & her friends. Hunting, fishing and working the ranch with her Dad was also a favorite activity for this sweet girl.



Our three precious girls loved to be surrounded by family and friends. Their favorite time was traveling with and spending time at both ranches with our family. Holidays were the best!



Our three precious girls were survived by Husband and Father Rogelio Ramos, Jr. (Roger) from Rankin, Special Mom Shelley Nail, Special Dad Coby Nail, Zane Nail, Zoey Fernandez & husband Bryan, Zia Nail of Rankin, Kasey Freeman, Odessa, Samantha McCrary & Patrick Evans, Austin, Lindsay Cox, Melissa Trout & Mike McCrary.



Grandparents: Gloria Alicia Ramos , Pat (Big Dad) & wife Donna (Grandma), Ron & Debbie Nail, Johnny & Nancy Dumas, Kittye & Stan Krempin, Dallas & Christy Freeman.



Sister-in-law/Brothers-in-law/Aunts/Uncles: Jessica Ramos Garcia & Tomas Garcia, Jr., Kevin & Kendra Ramos, Mike & Carol Trout, Bob & Deb Lynch, Steve & JoAnn Lynch, Marcus & Kathy Krempin.



Nieces/Nephews/Cousins: Tomas Garcia, III, Preston Garcia, Aubrey E Ramos, Christian Ramos Gonzales & Avery N Ramos, and Nathan Krempin, with many more family & friends



There will be Celebration of Life services held in Rankin, Texas at 1:00 pm on October 9th, 2020 at the Rankin School Auditorium with graveside services at the Rankin Cemetery Pavilion immediately following.



Pallbearers: Marcos Abalos, Joe Ramos, Taylor Dickerson, Tomas Garcia III, Preston Garcia, Juan Garcia, Zane Nail, Will Langley, Bryan Fernandez, Marcus Krempin, Nathan Krempin, Pete Jackson.



Arrangements are under the care of Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Home of Crane.



