HOBBS, NM - Megan Nicole Kelso, age 27, of Midland, TX, passed from this life suddenly on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in Hobbs, NM. Megan was born in Odessa, TX on June 22, 1992 to Brian Dale and Leslyn Marie (Ward) Kelso. She ran her own business as a massage therapist at MK Relaxation Massage.
Megan had a big heart and a big personality. She loved telling jokes and making people happy. Larger than life, she was a beautiful young lady with great taste. A little "extra", she loved nice clothes and shoes; shopping was a favorite pastime. She was a loving, giving person who never held back, but would do anything for anyone. Megan's daughter, Brooklyn, was the center of her world and they went everywhere together. She touched many hearts and leaves behind many friends.
Family and close friends left to cherish her memory include her daughter: Brooklyn Marie Williamson and her dad Curtis Williamson; Megan's parents: Brian and Leslyn Kelso; grandparents: Suzanne and Terry Kelso; sisters: Ashley Marie Sanders, Emily Kristine Kelso, and Elizabeth Anne Kelso; nieces and nephews: Addyson Marie Hargett, Avery Nicole Sanders, Audrey Lynn Sanders, Kasin Michael, Emerson Paul Slaughter, and Whitlee Marie Lopez; aunts and uncles: Jackie West, Diane Jones, Jan & Charlie Lawbaugh, Nanette Fine, Trudy Thomason, Gary Thomason, and Lisa & Jerry Metcalf; family friend: Jackie Self; dear friend: Lopaka Brigoli; and numerous other extended family and friends.
She was preceded on her heavenly journey by her Nana and Papa: Cheryl & Gary Ward; great-grandparents: Doris & Chester Fine; Granny and Pappy: Doris & Dub Thomason; and uncle: Mike Gardener.
Visitation at the funeral home will be Friday, November 15th with the family present to greet friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at Acres West Funeral Chapel in Odessa, TX, officiated by Father Jonathan.
