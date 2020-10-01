1/1
Melba Ruth Hall Gray
ROBERT LEE - Melba Ruth Hall Gray passed away on Saturday, September 26th, 2020 at the age of 76. As per her wishes there will be no services. As she watches from above, remember her as she was.

Melba was born in Roaring Springs, Texas on January 27, 1944 to Earnest Earl Hall and Callie Mae Leferre. There in Roaring Springs after she finished high school, she married the love of her life, George K. Gray, on December 23, 1961. She was a proud lifelong member of American Legion Auxiliary 430 and also a member of Order of the Eastern Star. Melba was the type of person to always stay busy, she was never idle and always involved in everything. A few of her hobbies was knitting and crocheting.

Melba and George retired and moved to Robert Lee Texas in 2000. They liked the peaceful country living.

Melba is preceded in death by her parents and stepfather Irving Leferre; her brothers, Jim Hall and Stanley Leferre and Kenneth Leferre.

She is survived by her husband, George Gray of Robert Lee, Texas; daughter, Tanja Nation of Coleman, Texas; son, Gregory Gray of Odessa, Texas; granddaughter, Dakotah Nation of Fairborn, Ohio; brother, Edward Hall and wife Faye Hall of Burnett, Texas; sister, Sheila Leferre of Roaring Springs, Texas; brother Bruce Leferre and sister in law Dorothy Leferre of Roaring, Springs, Texas.

She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.

Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home/ Robert Lee.

Published in Odessa American on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
(325) 224-2828
