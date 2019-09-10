|
ODESSA - Melesio Hernandez, age 62, of Odessa, TX passed away on September 6, 2019 in Odessa.
Recitation of the Rosary will be at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with Father Timothy Hayter officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Melesio was born September 22, 1956 to Francisco C. Hernandez and Carmen Brito Hernandez in Levelland, TX. He attended school at Odessa High School. Melesio was employed by HZ Services as a Construction Craftsman. His knowledge and skills will be greatly missed.
Melesio loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers. He especially loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. He loved them dearly and they loved him too.
Melesio is preceded in death by his father, Francisco C. Hernandez and his granddaughter, Sierra Hernandez.
He is survived by his four sons, John Joseph Hernandez, Bobby Lopez, Matthew Hernandez, Phillip Esperiqueta; his three daughters, Theresa Rodriguez, Nadine Martinez, Alma Cruz; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren; four brothers, Gabriel Hernandez, Damien Hernandez, Frank Hernandez and his wife, Angela, Joe Hernandez and his wife, Mary; sister, Elida Berdoza and her husband, Richard.
Pallbearers will be Eli Hernandez, Ivan Hernandez, Zach Hernandez, Carlos Losoya, Bobby Lopez, Tomas Berdoza and Justin Hernandez.
The family of Melesio Hernandez would like to thank family and friends for their thoughts and prayers and all the food. We also would like to thank the ACTS Team for all their generosity.
The family of Melesio Hernandez would like to thank family and friends for their thoughts and prayers and all the food. We also would like to thank the ACTS Team for all their generosity.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 10, 2019