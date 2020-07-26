FLOWER MOUND - Melvin Coy Goodgame went to meet his savior on July 17, 2020 at age of 92. He was a long resident of Odessa, Texas where he resided with Joyce, his wife of 70 years and three girls, Cathie, Colleen and Alison.He was born in Buckcreek, Texas March 21, 1928. His parents were sharecroppers and he spent many days picking cotton on those farms as a child. He graduated from Valley View High School at the age of 16, moved to Arizona and worked in a war plant until he was old enough to join the service. He was in the US Navy til 1948, then attended a year of college at Texas Tech. He, then, started working in the oilfield which took him to Alberta, Canada where he met and married his only love, Joyce Basaraba. After moving back to Texas, he held several jobs in oilfield and as a lathe operator until he went to work for Odessa Natural Gas products where he worked til his retirement in 1994.Goodie, as most called him, was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, worked at mission center, built ramps for disabled, and fixed anything anyone needed fixing.He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and six sisters and is survived by his wife, Joyce, three girls, Cathie Anderson (Jerry), Colleen Pruet (Madison), and Alison Tucker (Pam). He is also survived by grand children, Zach Anderson, Joshua Anderson (Kelly), Chris Pruet (Katie), Savanna Tucker and Harrison Tucker. He also had six great grandchildren, Adalyn, Taryn, Tara, Linus, Thomas and Cecil whom he loved dearly! He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews all over the country and several in Canada.Private graveside services for family were held at Sunset Memorial Gardens officiated by Byron McWilliams with military honors.The family wishes to thank staff of Crosstimbers Rehabilitation center for their kindness and care of him the last 3 years and his kind gastrointestinal specialist, Steven Lacey.In lieu of flowers, family request donations to First Baptist Church missions.