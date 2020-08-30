1/1
Melvin D. Harris
GARDENDALE, TEXAS - Melvin D. Harris, Sr., 84, of Gardendale passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Odessa.

Melvin was born on January 4, 1936 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma to Roy and Letha Owen Harris. He worked in the oil field in Oklahoma and Texas for 46 years and greatly enjoyed his work. After his retirement he worked for Ervin Plumbing, who treated him as their own family. He was a member of First Southern Baptist Church in Gardendale. Melvin was married to Jeanie K. Hamlin on July 5, 2005 in Andrews. He loved to play the guitar, especially old country gospel music. He was a great man and will be dearly missed by his family. Melvin is preceded in death by his late wife Mary Jane Yeater Harris of 40 years, his parents, sisters, Ethel Clay and Esta Harris, and brothers, Verl Harris and Ernie Harris.

He is survived by his wife Jeanie Harris of Gardendale, Texas, sons, Steven J. Harris of Oklahoma, Melvin D. Harris Jr. of Kerrville, Texas, Orie Lee Harris of Brownwood, Texas and Melton D. Harris of Kerrville, Texas, sisters, Esther Welcher and Erma McFarland of Oklahoma, brothers, Leon D. Harris, Joe Harris and Kelly Harris all of Oklahoma, 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Final arrangements by McNett funeral home.

Published in Odessa American on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McNett Funeral Home
705 N Main St.
Andrews, TX 79714
432-524-5809
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

August 29, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of my uncle, Melvin. I haven’t seen him for many years, but remember his humor, kindness, and the Harris musical talent. I remember, also, the love my mom had for him. I pray God’s comfort and peace to his family.
Patty Earnest
Family
August 28, 2020
Condolences to Jeanie and family. Melvin was a fun loving brother. We brothers enjoyed many memorable fishing trips together. He will be greatly missed.
Kelly Harris
Family
August 28, 2020
We all will miss him and he will live on in our precious memories.
Melinda Harris
Family
August 27, 2020
Our thoughts & prayers are with you
Dave & Nicky Anderson
August 27, 2020
MR. HARRIS WAS ONE OF THE MOST WONDERFUL MEN I HAVE EVER KNOWN. HE WAS LOVED BY EVERYONE THAT KNEW HIM AND WILL BE MISSED BY ALL. THE WORLD WAS TRUELY BLESSED BY HIS PRESENCE. MY LOVE AND PRAYERS GO OUT TO HIS FAMILY AND FRIENDS AS I KNOW THEIR HEARTS ARE BROKEN.
Alicia Montgomery
Friend
August 25, 2020
My thought and prayers are with Jeanie and his family. May GOD hold you tight and give you comfort. Hugs
Melanie Sartor
Friend
