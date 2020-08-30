GARDENDALE, TEXAS - Melvin D. Harris, Sr., 84, of Gardendale passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Odessa.



Melvin was born on January 4, 1936 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma to Roy and Letha Owen Harris. He worked in the oil field in Oklahoma and Texas for 46 years and greatly enjoyed his work. After his retirement he worked for Ervin Plumbing, who treated him as their own family. He was a member of First Southern Baptist Church in Gardendale. Melvin was married to Jeanie K. Hamlin on July 5, 2005 in Andrews. He loved to play the guitar, especially old country gospel music. He was a great man and will be dearly missed by his family. Melvin is preceded in death by his late wife Mary Jane Yeater Harris of 40 years, his parents, sisters, Ethel Clay and Esta Harris, and brothers, Verl Harris and Ernie Harris.



He is survived by his wife Jeanie Harris of Gardendale, Texas, sons, Steven J. Harris of Oklahoma, Melvin D. Harris Jr. of Kerrville, Texas, Orie Lee Harris of Brownwood, Texas and Melton D. Harris of Kerrville, Texas, sisters, Esther Welcher and Erma McFarland of Oklahoma, brothers, Leon D. Harris, Joe Harris and Kelly Harris all of Oklahoma, 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



Final arrangements by McNett funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store