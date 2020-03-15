|
ODESSA - Melvin Milton Hampton, 78, of Odessa Texas, passed away on March 12, 2020 in Odessa.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2 to 5 pm at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Pastor Byron McWilliams of First Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Melvin Hampton was born in Abilene, Texas to Bud & Claudia Hampton on May 13, 1941. He married Kay Manry on July 10, 1961 and had four children, Kevin, Kelli, Scooter and Kristina. As he began his career in oil and gas as a plant operator, he travelled the world working in Algeria Africa and Saudi Arabia. Even as he grew up in age and began his family, he never grew up in spirit. He knew it was a trap. He loved toys, children, guitars and old movies. As long as any of those things were involved, he was the happiest guy in the world. If you spent any time with him, you were guaranteed to be treated to a silly song or a tall tale and if you were lucky, you would get to listen to him play one of his guitars and sing. Guitars, music, old cars, mainly corvettes, drag racing, and his Harley were his main sources of entertainment yet you could bet on him to take up other hobbies like target shooting, bow and arrow shooting, and flying model airplanes. One thing was certain, he was fun and funny.
Melvin is preceded in death by his parents, Bud & Claudia Hampton and his son, Tommy Sawyer.
Melvin is survived by his wife Kay and his children; son Kevin Hampton, daughter Kelli and husband Dale Mayfield, son Scooter and wife Terry Hampton, daughter Kristina and husband John Ehr and son Earl Henderson and wife Meghan. His sisters Darlene Donalson and Peggy Hammer and her husband, Ronnie. His nine grandchildren Ashley and Kyle Mayfield, Cody Rhyne, Colt and Kaci Hampton, Blaine and Austin Sweatt, Kevin Hampton, Tasha Clair and many great grandchildren.
Memorials may be sent to Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 15, 2020