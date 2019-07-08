ODESSA, TEXAS - Mia and Mya Coy died unexpectedly July 3, 2019 in Odessa, Texas at the age of 6.



Mia and Mya are survived by their parents Raul Coy Jr and Agueda Mendoza Coy, Siblings Mali and Mireya Coy, Paternal grandparents Raul Coy and Maria Teresa Coy, Maternal Grandparents Juan Luis Mendoza and Guadalupe Mendoza, Aunts and Uncles Lisa Coy, Lily Olivas, Raymond Olivas, Linda Coy, Randy Olivas, Laurie Chavez, Danny Chavez, Luis Coy, and Izac Coy, Oliva Coy, Anavelia Mendoza, and Angela Mendoza, along with 21 cousins.



Mia and Mya were born November 27, 2012 in Houston, Texas to Raul Coy Jr and Agueda Mendoza Coy.



They were loving, beautiful, funny, sassy girls that would bring a smile to anyone and everyone around them. They enjoyed singing, dancing, riding bikes, skating, and watching movies.



Mia and Mya Coy entered this world together and left this world together.



A visitation will be held Monday July 8, 2019 from 9:00am-9:00pm at Hubbard Kelly, also on Tuesday July 9, 2019 from 9:00am-9:00pm with a 7:00pm Rosary service at Hubbard Kelly. Mass will be held on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 1:00pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Odessa, Texas. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa, Texas. Services entrusted to Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home. Published in Odessa American on July 8, 2019