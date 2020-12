Or Copy this URL to Share

ANDREWS - Michael Angel Banda, 54, of Andrews, died Sunday, November 29, 2020, in San Antonio.. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM December 5, 2020, at American Heritage Funeral Home Chapel. Burial immediately following at American Heritage Cemetery. Esequiel Banda is officiating. Arrangements are by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory. of Midland .



