|
|
ODESSA, TX - Michael Brent Cannon, age 57, passed from this life Monday, October 28, 2019 in Odessa, TX. He was born Friday, January 19, 1962 in Lubbock, TX to Ralph Elmer and Delese Ann Cannon.
Michael was into music and teaching himself to play his guitar that his mom bought him during his teenage years. He worked for CBS 7 for over 20 years in the control room. Michael was very dedicated to his job. He will be missed by many.
Those left to cherish his love and memory are his father Ralph Cannon of Odessa; son: Alec Cannon of Washington State; brother: Russell T. Cannon of Montgomery, AL; nephew: Rusty Cannon; and numerous childhood friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother: Delese Cannon; and grandparents: Robert and Velma Spearman and Ralph and Rubye Cannon.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 30, 2019